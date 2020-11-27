2020 November 27 16:14

Sea-Cargo starts new freight service via Gothenburg

Cargo's ship “Bore Bay” mooring at the port of Bergen, which is one of several ports that now have a new direct connection to the port of Gothenburg, the company said in its release.

A new freight service will commence at the turn of the year, linking Gothenburg to the industrialised western region in Norway via the ports in Stavanger, Bergen, Sunndal and Ålesund. The service will also include the polish port of Swinoujscie, which will in turn open up further trade options with central Europe. Vessels will visit Gothenburg on a weekly basis.

The new service will be operated by the Norwegian shipping company Sea-Cargo, which has its headquarters on the west coast of Norway. In preparation for the new service, Sea-Cargo will open an office at the Port of Gothenburg to establish even closer operational links.

This service is entirely new for the Port of Gothenburg, which will acquire further points of contact that can be added to its global service network. Sea-Cargo is a new shipping company at the port with an offer that fits in well with the port’s focus on expanding short-sea traffic.

At the Port of Gothenburg the vessels will be handled by Logent Ports & Terminals, who operates the Ro-Ro and car terminal in the port. The traditional port services, handling large and small self-propelled vehicles as well as projects and unitized shipments, are naturally at the full disposal of Sea-Cargo and their Customers.

