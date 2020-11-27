2020 November 27 13:33

Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices show mixed movements

Global oil prices are going down after a surge in the beginning of the week. After a four-day growth the prices reached their maximum from early March.

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $245 pmt (+$5), MGO (DMB) - $397 pmt (+$7), VLSFO 0.5% - $345 (+$12).

Port infrastructure facilities resume operations after a so-called ice storm on November 19.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $320 (+$10)

- VLSFO 0,5% - $380 (+$10)

- MGO - $340 (+$25)

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.