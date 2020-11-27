-
Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
Global oil prices show mixed movements
Global oil prices are going down after a surge in the beginning of the week. After a four-day growth the prices reached their maximum from early March.
According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $245 pmt (+$5), MGO (DMB) - $397 pmt (+$7), VLSFO 0.5% - $345 (+$12).
Port infrastructure facilities resume operations after a so-called ice storm on November 19.
The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:
- IFO-380 НS - $320 (+$10)
- VLSFO 0,5% - $380 (+$10)
- MGO - $340 (+$25)
From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.
