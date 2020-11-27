  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 27 12:25

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in ROOGD-2020

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it will speak at the VIII International Conference Russian Offshore Oil and Gas Development: Arctic and Far East (ROOGD-2020) on November 27, 2020 during the round table Design of Facility Construction & Operation of Offshore Fields.

    RS presentation by Sergey Balagura, Нead of Offshore Oil & Gas Facilities Technical Supervision Division will cover the key classification and survey activities in terms of offshore oil and gas field facilities.

    Today, RS is a part of every Russian offshore project performing plan approval, survey during construction and operation of mobile offshore drilling units and fixed offshore platforms, manufacture of oil and gas equipment and a wide range of materials and products as well as survey of marine operations of offshore facilities transportation and installation.

    A special focus of the presentation will highlight the unique scope of ice class expertise that makes RS one of the key participants of the Arctic oil and gas projects including, in particular, the massive Kamennomysskoye-Sea gas field development undertaken in the high-latitude climate conditions of the Ob Bay, the Kara Sea, where RS surveys the construction of the ice-resistant fixed offshore platform LSP A.

    “The RS Head Office has reviewed the platform’s technical project and as a number of contractors are simultaneously involved in the construction throughout several regions of Russia, our specialists of the Kaliningrad, Arkhangelsk, Astrakhan and Nizhny Novgorod branch offices ensure smooth and prompt survey process. The review of the design documentation is coordinated by the RS Astrakhan Branсh Оffice that possesses over 50 years of experience in supporting offshore development projects,” Sergey Balagura comments.

    The list of the high-latitude offshore facilities under the RS survey includes ice-resistant fixed offshore platform Prirazlomnaya, ice-resistant fixed oil offloading terminal Varandey, semisubmersible mobile offshore drilling units Polyarnaya Zvezda and Severnoye Siyaniye as well as the Arctic fleet integrated in the offshore projects: icebreakers, offshore support vessels, oil tankers, large gas carriers.

    The presentation will also consider the RS capabilities as regards subsea pipelines. There are currently 17 various main, interfield, intrafield, export subsea pipelines (oil, gas, multiphase, repressuring, etc. pipelines) in the RS class with the total length exceeding 600 km, including the Arctic Gates terminal subsea pipeline. Additionally, RS survey orderbook includes five more pipelines that are at various design and construction stages.

Другие новости по темам: RS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 27

13:33 Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:14 Fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution selected for new Misje Rederi bulk carriers
12:50 BW Lilac to deliver its first LNG cargo to Klaipėda LNG terminal
12:25 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in ROOGD-2020
12:01 The world’s first LPG-fuelled vessel has set sail
11:31 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
11:07 DEME awarded the prestigious Abu Qir port project in Egypt
10:44 Main engines loaded on General Chernyakhovsky ferry being built by Rosmorport’s order
10:17 Austal Australia cuts metal on third of six cape class patrol boats for Royal Australian Navy
10:15 2020 season of shipping through Volga-Baltic locks is over
09:51 Equinor and partner reach financial close on world's biggest offshore wind farm
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of November 27
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 27
09:22 Oil prices decrease on uncertainty over OPEC+ deal

2020 November 26

18:31 Port of Houston is now the number one port in U.S. in terms of total waterborne tonnage
18:00 Port of Rotterdam to embark on 100 innovative pilot projects
17:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov performs tests in the White Sea
17:27 DFDS and its partners apply for EU support for development of hydrogen ferry
17:24 Rosneft conducts stratigraphic drilling on Arctic shelf
16:59 RF Navy's corvette Boykiy completed missions in the English Channel
16:27 RF State Duma approves lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports
16:03 MacGregor reaches OnWatch Scout milestone
15:25 APM Terminals Gijon responds to doubling of container volumes
14:58 Western Shipyard boosts its vessel repair capacity
14:33 Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project
14:29 EU funds to dredge the navigation channel up to -15 meters in Klaipeda Port
14:02 BC Ferries to trial two ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route
13:48 Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
13:30 The Danish Armed Forces and DFDS enter into an agreement on providing ships for the transport of military equipment
13:22 MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series
13:02 Fincantieri with the fishing association “Federpesca” to revive the national fishing economy
12:24 Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay
12:01 APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme
11:31 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded contract for construction of first two Columbia-class submarine modules
11:06 Aquila Power Catamarans rolls out its redesigned sport power catamaran
11:06 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to collaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
10:55 New Alfa Laval CM wireless condition monitor boosts process uptime while protecting plant equipment
10:26 BPA: Gov't one year spending review
10:04 Volvo Penta’s transformation for the marine commercial professional of today and tomorrow
09:50 50 vessels and up to 100 drilling units to service Vostok Oil project
09:27 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 26
09:24 Oil prices rise close to the level of March
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7
09:01 BPA calls for government to back a better connected Britain

2020 November 25

18:53 US to impose tough Port State Control measures on Cyber risk management
18:37 CMA CGM to launch SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS service connecting Yantian with Los Angeles
17:51 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
17:29 DNV GL, Intercargo and the Standard Club launch new bulk carrier ventilation guide
17:00 Pump company Svanehøj appoints director in Japan
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.02 design
16:52 Damen launches its first Middle East-built cutter suction dredger, type CSD650
16:29 Ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to be put into operation in 2024
16:05 MAN Energy Solutions offers its EGR system as an emissions solution for its new low-speed ME-GA engine
15:42 NOVATEK completes first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Murmansk Region
15:04 Port of Bergen to build ultra-modern port at Ågotnes
14:58 Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy
14:20 Oboronlogistics becomes sole operator of Ust-Luga – Baltiysk rail ferry line
13:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi to launch North Pole ice-resistant platform on December 18
13:32 Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha
13:12 OOCL, VICT set new benchmark for highest container exchange in Australia