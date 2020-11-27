2020 November 27 15:15

IHM Certification for UK flag ships subject to PSC inspection at EU ports

Members of UK flag ships (of 500GT and over) are reminded that the requirements of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU-SRR) are retained in UK domestic legislation under the Ship Recycling (Facilities and Requirements for Hazardous Materials on Ships) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/277), The Standard Club said in its release.

The UK Regulations retain the requirement for UK ships to carry an Inventory of Hazardous Material (IHM) and Inventory Certificate (IC) onboard.

From 1 January 2021, UK flagged ships will be classed as third country ships by EU member states, and under the EU Regulations, third country ships are required to have a Statement of Compliance (SoC) when arriving at port or anchorage of an EU member state.

EU member states may require UK ships which are subject to EU Port State Control, to carry a SoC onboard. As such, the UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) advises that UK flagged ships of 500GT and over, which are subject to Port State Control (PSC) inspections at EU ports, to carry a SoC in addition to an IC onboard.

