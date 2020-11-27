2020 November 27 14:14

Wilhelmsen awarded funding for Singapore 3D printing project

Alongside a trio of heavyweight original equipment manufacturers, a strong classification company, technology partners and end users, the Wilhelmsen led consortium will continue to develop its marine specific, additive manufacturing Joint Industry Project (JIP), the company said in its release.



The Wilhelmsen led JIP is one of the 11 projects awarded by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) under its Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT) Fund, sharing a total of S$1.625 million co-funding.



The Wilhelmsen consortium includes original equipment manufacturers Wärtsilä, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Hamworthy pumps, class society DNV GL, technology partners thyssenkrupp, Ivaldi Group and Tytus3D, and a number of forward leaning end users, already being part of Wilhelmsen 3D printing programs: OSM, Gearbulk, Thome Group, Berge Bulk, Wilhelmsen Ship Management, BW Group, Executive Group and Carnival Maritime.