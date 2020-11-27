2020 November 27 11:31

Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season

Associated British Ports is to open a new next-generation-ready and open access cruise terminal for the 2021 cruise season in Southampton.

The fifth dedicated cruise terminal at the port will benefit from roof-mounted solar power and will also have Shore Power connectivity installed. This further commitment to sustainable operations at the port will enable cruise ships, with the right onboard technology, to ‘plug in’ while they are alongside.

This investment of more than £55 million into the long-term future of cruise will strengthen the Port of Southampton’s position as Europe’s leading cruise turn-around port and the UK’s number one departure port.

In strategic partnership with MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, the Port of Southampton’s newest terminal will support a developing industry welcoming the next generation of ships in terms of size, capacity and technology.

The project has received support from the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) through the Government's Getting Building Fund with an £8 million grant.