2020 November 27 09:22

Oil prices decrease on uncertainty over OPEC+ deal

Oil prices fell by 0.13-1.88%

As of November 27 (08:27, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.13% to $47.67 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.88% to $44.85 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.