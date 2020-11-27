  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 27 09:22

    Oil prices decrease on uncertainty over OPEC+ deal

    Oil prices fell by 0.13-1.88%

    As of November 27 (08:27, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.13% to $47.67 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.88% to $44.85 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 November 27

13:33 Bunker prices recover in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:14 Fully integrated Wärtsilä Hybrid Solution selected for new Misje Rederi bulk carriers
12:50 BW Lilac to deliver its first LNG cargo to Klaipėda LNG terminal
12:25 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping takes part in ROOGD-2020
12:01 The world’s first LPG-fuelled vessel has set sail
11:31 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
11:07 DEME awarded the prestigious Abu Qir port project in Egypt
10:44 Main engines loaded on General Chernyakhovsky ferry being built by Rosmorport’s order
10:17 Austal Australia cuts metal on third of six cape class patrol boats for Royal Australian Navy
10:15 2020 season of shipping through Volga-Baltic locks is over
09:51 Equinor and partner reach financial close on world's biggest offshore wind farm
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of November 27
09:31 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 27
2020 November 26

18:31 Port of Houston is now the number one port in U.S. in terms of total waterborne tonnage
18:00 Port of Rotterdam to embark on 100 innovative pilot projects
17:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov performs tests in the White Sea
17:27 DFDS and its partners apply for EU support for development of hydrogen ferry
17:24 Rosneft conducts stratigraphic drilling on Arctic shelf
16:59 RF Navy's corvette Boykiy completed missions in the English Channel
16:27 RF State Duma approves lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports
16:03 MacGregor reaches OnWatch Scout milestone
15:25 APM Terminals Gijon responds to doubling of container volumes
14:58 Western Shipyard boosts its vessel repair capacity
14:33 Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project
14:29 EU funds to dredge the navigation channel up to -15 meters in Klaipeda Port
14:02 BC Ferries to trial two ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route
13:48 Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
13:30 The Danish Armed Forces and DFDS enter into an agreement on providing ships for the transport of military equipment
13:22 MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series
13:02 Fincantieri with the fishing association “Federpesca” to revive the national fishing economy
12:24 Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay
12:01 APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme
11:31 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded contract for construction of first two Columbia-class submarine modules
11:06 Aquila Power Catamarans rolls out its redesigned sport power catamaran
11:06 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to collaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
10:55 New Alfa Laval CM wireless condition monitor boosts process uptime while protecting plant equipment
10:26 BPA: Gov't one year spending review
10:04 Volvo Penta’s transformation for the marine commercial professional of today and tomorrow
09:50 50 vessels and up to 100 drilling units to service Vostok Oil project
09:27 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 26
09:24 Oil prices rise close to the level of March
Baltic Dry Index as of November 26
09:01 BPA calls for government to back a better connected Britain

2020 November 25

18:53 US to impose tough Port State Control measures on Cyber risk management
18:37 CMA CGM to launch SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS service connecting Yantian with Los Angeles
17:29 DNV GL, Intercargo and the Standard Club launch new bulk carrier ventilation guide
17:00 Pump company Svanehøj appoints director in Japan
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.02 design
16:52 Damen launches its first Middle East-built cutter suction dredger, type CSD650
16:29 Ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to be put into operation in 2024
16:05 MAN Energy Solutions offers its EGR system as an emissions solution for its new low-speed ME-GA engine
15:42 NOVATEK completes first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Murmansk Region
15:04 Port of Bergen to build ultra-modern port at Ågotnes
14:58 Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy
14:20 Oboronlogistics becomes sole operator of Ust-Luga – Baltiysk rail ferry line
13:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi to launch North Pole ice-resistant platform on December 18
13:32 Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha
13:12 OOCL, VICT set new benchmark for highest container exchange in Australia