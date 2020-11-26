  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 26 17:51

    RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov performs tests in the White Sea

    The frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov performed another firing of the Circon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea at a complex target position located in the Barents Sea.

    Missile firing was carried out as part of testing new types of weapons.

    According to objective control data, the Circon hypersonic anti-ship missile successfully hit a sea target at a distance of 450 km. The rocket flight speed was more than 8 Mach.

    The closure of the firing area was ensured by the forces of the Northern Fleet operating in the Barents Sea, including the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov.

    For the first time, the firing of the Circon hypersonic cruise missile by the frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov was carried out in early October.

    The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is one of the most modern ships of the Northern Fleet. It was built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg and entered the fleet in July 2018. Successfully completed the tasks of several exercises and circumnavigation. It is a permanent ship-participant of the Main Naval Parade in Kronstadt.

    Project 22350 frigates are multifunctional warships capable of effectively fighting surface, air and underwater adversaries, as well as striking land and coastal targets at a distance of over 1.5 thousand kilometers.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 26

18:31 Port of Houston is now the number one port in U.S. in terms of total waterborne tonnage
18:00 Port of Rotterdam to embark on 100 innovative pilot projects
17:51 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov performs tests in the White Sea
17:27 DFDS and its partners apply for EU support for development of hydrogen ferry
17:24 Rosneft conducts stratigraphic drilling on Arctic shelf
16:59 RF Navy's corvette Boykiy completed missions in the English Channel
16:27 RF State Duma approves lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports
16:03 MacGregor reaches OnWatch Scout milestone
15:25 APM Terminals Gijon responds to doubling of container volumes
14:58 Western Shipyard boosts its vessel repair capacity
14:33 Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project
14:29 EU funds to dredge the navigation channel up to -15 meters in Klaipeda Port
14:02 BC Ferries to trial two ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route
13:48 Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
13:30 The Danish Armed Forces and DFDS enter into an agreement on providing ships for the transport of military equipment
13:22 MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series
13:02 Fincantieri with the fishing association “Federpesca” to revive the national fishing economy
12:24 Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay
12:01 APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme
11:31 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded contract for construction of first two Columbia-class submarine modules
11:06 Aquila Power Catamarans rolls out its redesigned sport power catamaran
11:06 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to collaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
10:55 New Alfa Laval CM wireless condition monitor boosts process uptime while protecting plant equipment
10:26 BPA: Gov't one year spending review
10:04 Volvo Penta’s transformation for the marine commercial professional of today and tomorrow
09:50 50 vessels and up to 100 drilling units to service Vostok Oil project
09:27 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 26
09:24 Oil prices rise close to the level of March
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7
09:01 BPA calls for government to back a better connected Britain

2020 November 25

18:53 US to impose tough Port State Control measures on Cyber risk management
18:37 CMA CGM to launch SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS service connecting Yantian with Los Angeles
17:51 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
17:29 DNV GL, Intercargo and the Standard Club launch new bulk carrier ventilation guide
17:00 Pump company Svanehøj appoints director in Japan
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.02 design
16:52 Damen launches its first Middle East-built cutter suction dredger, type CSD650
16:29 Ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to be put into operation in 2024
16:05 MAN Energy Solutions offers its EGR system as an emissions solution for its new low-speed ME-GA engine
15:42 NOVATEK completes first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Murmansk Region
15:04 Port of Bergen to build ultra-modern port at Ågotnes
14:58 Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy
14:20 Oboronlogistics becomes sole operator of Ust-Luga – Baltiysk rail ferry line
13:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi to launch North Pole ice-resistant platform on December 18
13:32 Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha
13:12 OOCL, VICT set new benchmark for highest container exchange in Australia
12:49 Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy
12:30 Ravenna Port Hub contract awarded to a consortium including DEME
12:04 APM Terminals sets all-time volume records in Brazil
11:55 EC approves state aid measures to secure long-term operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal
11:33 Tallink Grupp adds additional departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route for weekends from 28 November 2020
10:36 Qatar Trade Summit 2020 conducted as a virtual event
10:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Pakistan to North European, Mediterranean & North African trades
09:48 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 25
09:37 Oil prices continue rising on coronavirus vaccine progress
09:22 Maersk Drilling selected for two-rig Suriname campaign by Total
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 24
08:41 Aker BP partners with Cognite to deploy the quadruped robotic dog to pioneer the remote controlled offshore mission

2020 November 24

20:09 Ministerial conference under German EU Presidency: “Inland Waterway Transport – key to deliver the Green Deal”
18:18 IAA PortNews to host online webinar: "Billions of tonnes of freight moved on the Chinese rivers: should we give it a try?", Dec 2, 2020