2020 November 26 16:27

RF State Duma approves lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports

On 26 November 2020, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved the bill lifting the ban on storage of agricultural chemicals in ports. The bill was approved in the third and final reading in pursuance of the task set by the President to build up exports of domestic products. Such decisions are to ensure additional income into the budget of the country, explained Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.



According to the State Duma statement, that will contribute to the development of port infrastructure, redirection of cargo flows from seaports of the neighboring countries, boosting of exports and construction of new terminals.



At the same time, the bill bans the construction of new storage facilities for agricultural chemicals within the protected shoreline belts (30 to 50 meters wide depending on the beach angle).



However, storage of agricultural chemicals is allowed within the protected shoreline belts of the port if a facility was put into operation before 1 January 2013. That allows for using earlier built terminals for handling of agricultural chemicals.



Environmental assessment is obligatory for projects on construction of storage facilities within water protection areas of the ports.





