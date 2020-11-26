2020 November 26 16:03

MacGregor reaches OnWatch Scout milestone

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a 5 year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement with North Sea Shipping. The order has been booked into Cargotec’s fourth quarter of 2020 order intake, and the OnWatch team will start installation and testing on North Sea Giant during December and January 2021 in Norway.

North Sea Shipping sees clear benefits in the OnWatch Scout Predict capability, including the use of machine learning models that, with time, will be able to detect potential problems and enable these to be addressed before they occur. The system will also guide technical crew through troubleshooting measures and even on board repairs whilst North Sea Giant remains in operation.

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide.