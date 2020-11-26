2020 November 26 14:33

Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard), secured a contract from a repeat customer worth about S$100m for the fabrication and integration work on a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), the company said in its release.

Scheduled for delivery in 4Q 2022, Keppel Shipyard’s scope of work includes the fabrication, installation and integration of topside modules, riser balconies and spread mooring support structures, as well as supporting the customer on pre-commissioning and commissioning work. Ahead of the FPSO’s arrival in the yard, Keppel Shipyard will commence with pre-fabrication work on the topside components in 1Q next year.

When completed, the FPSO will be capable of producing 220,000 barrels of oil per day and have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day.

