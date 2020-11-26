  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 26 15:25

    APM Terminals Gijon responds to doubling of container volumes

    Since October, APM Terminals Gijon has been receiving significantly higher volumes than usual and exceeding its capacity. This is mainly due to the stevedoring strike in the Port of Bilbao, which has been causing the diversion of its traffic to other ports, such as the Port of Gijon, for more than a month, the company said in its release.

    As a result of this situation, APM Terminals Gijon is currently handling twice the usual number of containers due to the diversion of cargo on ships calling at the port in Asturias, which usually also call at Bilbao.

    In response to this situation, the company has been supported by the company’s Spanish Gateway Terminals structure, to temporarily move employees from other terminals and double its team in Gijon.

    In collaboration with the Port Authority, it has also doubled the size of its empty container storage by utilising an area next to the terminal. New machinery has also been made available and operational improvements, such as extending the opening hours of the gate, have been implemented.

    APM Terminals Gijon is working in coordination with the Administration to speed up customs procedures and improve the delivery of empty containers which, being in separate areas, no longer have to share queues with full containers, guaranteeing the delivery of this equipment.

    Another action in place is a procedure for the delivery and reception of containers by truck to speed up and improve the flow of incoming and outgoing containers. In addition, having two rail operators is helping to relieve gate congestion with incoming rail cargo.

    APM Terminals Gijon has been able to respond quickly to provide solutions and resources, and coordinate with all the stakeholders involved in the supply chain, to seek a joint global solution to return the service to normal.

APM Terminals  


