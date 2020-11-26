2020 November 26 12:24

Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay

Rosneft has finished the survey and design stage of the project to build a pipeline, which will be 770 kilometres long, and a port in Sever Bay, Igor Sechin, Rosneft CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



“We are conducting exploration work in accordance with the schedule to prepare and develop the resource portfolio. We have identified the priority sites for multiple well pads; there will be up to 150 of them at the initial stage. We are also preparing a site for oil recovery and treatment units”, he said.



According to Igor Sechin, these projects will ensure the production, transportation and transhipment of up to 50 million tonnes of oil a year at the initial stage, and up to 100 million tonnes when we complete the second stage. “We have pledged to deliver up to 30 million tonnes to the Northern Sea Route via Sever Bay by 2024”, he added.