2020 November 26 12:01

APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme

APM Terminals Apapa (Nigeria) commissioned 7 new Reach Stackers and 2 Empty Handlers this month as part of an investment programme to increase capacity and improve efficiency. The programme is expected to reduce vessel waiting times and more effectively handle increased import deliveries, the company said in its release.



The new equipment, which brings the total container handling fleet to 17, was commissioned at a brief ceremony led by the terminal’s Chief Operating Officer, Steen Knudsen.



“The purchase of this equipment is part of a process to overhaul and modernize our fleet,” said Knudsen. “This will enable APM Terminals Apapa to service its customers in an efficient and consistent manner. More equipment is expected in the coming months, including terminal trucks and new RTGs (rubber tyred gantry cranes).”



Representatives of Patterson Simons, a specialist in sales and service of lifting and handling equipment in West Africa, also attended, and remained on site to assist with the commissioning of the equipment.



Earlier this year, the terminal commissioned two additional Mobile Harbour Cranes to handle increased trade volumes into Nigeria. The terminal currently operates a fleet of 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. Its team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 74 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.