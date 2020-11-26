2020 November 26 09:50

50 vessels and up to 100 drilling units to service Vostok Oil project

The orders will contribute to loading of Russian manufactures

There will be 50 vessels of different types and up to 100 drilling units servicing the Vostok Oil project, Igor Sechin, Rosneft CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The project will generate extensive synergy in Russian industrial production. We have already placed an order for 10 Arc7 ice-class tankers to ship oil produced by this project. In total, there will be 50 vessels of different types servicing the project, including harbour craft, logistics vessels, large tankers and even LNG carriers”, he said.

In the interests of Vostok Oil, a long-term contract was signed on delivering up to 100 drilling units produced in Russia. These machines are equipped with modern geolocation and geosteering systems that can be bound to a specific drilling point. They stand on a hydraulic platform, which ensures more precise drilling, greater drilling speed, higher efficiency and less risk of accidents.

“The drilling unit has a modular structure. Thanks to its compact size, it is almost half the size of a regular drilling rig; therefore, the investment cost of a well cluster will be 30 percent lower. It is a two-level Arctic-type drilling unit with wind protection. We have already tested it by drilling the 31st well in the West Irkinskoye area”, said Igor Sechin.