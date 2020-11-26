  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 26 09:24

    Oil prices rise close to the level of March

    Oil prices rose by 0.56-0.69%

    As of November 26 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 0.56% to $48.8 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.42% to $45.9 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 November 26

14:33 Keppel secures contract worth about S$100 million for FPSO project
14:29 EU funds to dredge the navigation channel up to -15 meters in Klaipeda Port
14:02 BC Ferries to trial two ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route
13:48 Andrey Severilov elected as Chairman of FESCO BoD
13:30 The Danish Armed Forces and DFDS enter into an agreement on providing ships for the transport of military equipment
13:22 MPA invites market specialists to join its International Safety@Sea Webinar Series
13:02 Fincantieri with the fishing association “Federpesca” to revive the national fishing economy
12:24 Rosneft completed survey and design stage of the project to a port in Sever Bay
12:01 APM Terminals Apapa continues equipment investment programme
11:31 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded contract for construction of first two Columbia-class submarine modules
11:06 Aquila Power Catamarans rolls out its redesigned sport power catamaran
11:06 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to collaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
10:55 New Alfa Laval CM wireless condition monitor boosts process uptime while protecting plant equipment
10:26 BPA: Gov't one year spending review
10:04 Volvo Penta’s transformation for the marine commercial professional of today and tomorrow
09:50 50 vessels and up to 100 drilling units to service Vostok Oil project
09:27 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 26
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7
09:01 BPA calls for government to back a better connected Britain

2020 November 25

18:53 US to impose tough Port State Control measures on Cyber risk management
18:37 CMA CGM to launch SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS service connecting Yantian with Los Angeles
17:51 Port of Southampton to open new cruise terminal for 2021 season
17:29 DNV GL, Intercargo and the Standard Club launch new bulk carrier ventilation guide
17:00 Pump company Svanehøj appoints director in Japan
16:56 Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.02 design
16:52 Damen launches its first Middle East-built cutter suction dredger, type CSD650
16:29 Ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to be put into operation in 2024
16:05 MAN Energy Solutions offers its EGR system as an emissions solution for its new low-speed ME-GA engine
15:42 NOVATEK completes first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Murmansk Region
15:04 Port of Bergen to build ultra-modern port at Ågotnes
14:58 Port of Cardiff celebrates new lease with Greenergy
14:20 Oboronlogistics becomes sole operator of Ust-Luga – Baltiysk rail ferry line
13:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi to launch North Pole ice-resistant platform on December 18
13:32 Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha
13:12 OOCL, VICT set new benchmark for highest container exchange in Australia
12:30 Ravenna Port Hub contract awarded to a consortium including DEME
12:04 APM Terminals sets all-time volume records in Brazil
11:55 EC approves state aid measures to secure long-term operation of Klaipėda LNG terminal
11:33 Tallink Grupp adds additional departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route for weekends from 28 November 2020
10:36 Qatar Trade Summit 2020 conducted as a virtual event
10:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Pakistan to North European, Mediterranean & North African trades
09:48 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 25
09:37 Oil prices continue rising on coronavirus vaccine progress
09:22 Maersk Drilling selected for two-rig Suriname campaign by Total
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of November 24
08:41 Aker BP partners with Cognite to deploy the quadruped robotic dog to pioneer the remote controlled offshore mission

2020 November 24

20:09 Ministerial conference under German EU Presidency: “Inland Waterway Transport – key to deliver the Green Deal”
18:18 IAA PortNews to host online webinar: "Billions of tonnes of freight moved on the Chinese rivers: should we give it a try?", Dec 2, 2020
18:15 VARD secures contract for the design and construction of eight Marine Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity
18:06 Monjasa acquires Golden-Agri Stena tanker for Middle East operations
17:06 MOL & Miura to сonduct demonstration test with microplastic collection device installed on newbuilding wood chip carrier
16:32 Investors commit billions at Lagos Free Zone in Nigeria
15:03 Incat Crowther releases details of next ShadowCAT concept
14:22 Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to сollaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”
13:14 The schedule of port charges for the ports of Bremen to be adjusted due to Corona pandemic
12:11 Diana Shipping reports financial results for Q3 2020
12:05 The Arktika icebreaker accomplishes its first task in the Northern Sea Route basin
11:32 Port of Hamburg сontainer throughput down 4.9 percent to 2.3 million TEU in Q3 2020