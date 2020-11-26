2020 November 26 09:24

Oil prices rise close to the level of March

Oil prices rose by 0.56-0.69%

As of November 26 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 0.56% to $48.8 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.42% to $45.9 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.