2020 November 25 18:37

CMA CGM to launch SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS service connecting Yantian with Los Angeles

CMA CGM announced the launch of SEAPRIORITY Express (SEA-X) service.

SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS (SEA-X) features are the following:

Best-in-class transit from Yantian to Los Angeles in just 12 days, exclusive to shipments booked with SEAPRIORITY go or SEAPRIORITY get.

Time-sensitive shipments will be flagged as "priority cargo", with money-back guarantee.

Rotation: Ningbo – Yantian – Los Angeles – Ningbo

First departure with m/v "APL FLORIDA" voy. 0TXTAE1MA, ETA Yantian on December 4th, 2020.



