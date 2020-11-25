2020 November 25 17:00

Pump company Svanehøj appoints director in Japan

Svanehøj is focused on expanding its position as a supplier of fuel and cargo pumps for gas carriers and is now strengthening its presence in the important Japanese market, the company said in its release.



This is being done through the appointment of Hirohide Gohda as the new Director and Head of Office in Kobe. Hirohide Gohda has extensive experience with LNG projects, which he has gained through a long career at Mitsubishi, where since 1994 he has managed Mitsubishi Corporation’s interests in LNG projects in the Asia-Pacific region. Most recently as Deputy Managing Director at Mitsubishi in Australia, where he was also board member of the LNG Marine Fuel Institute.



Svanehøj has supplied numerous specialised deepwell pumps for the newbuilding market in Japan. However, the competition is fierce, and in order to get closer to Japanese customers, Svanehøj chose to establish a sales office in Kobe last year. This has had a positive effect on order intake. Most recently, Svanehøj entered into a contract with Kawasaki Heavy Industries in October for the supply of pump systems for two new VLGCs.



About Svanehøj Group A/S

Svanehøj Group designs and manufactures specialised deep well and in-line pumps for vital applications in areas such as relief of liquefied gas, management of gas fuel, engine cooling, fire protection and scrubber technology. Svanehøj Group employs 260 people in Denmark, Singapore, Japan, China and the UK. The company manufactures the brands SVANEHØJ (Denmark), Hamworthy Pumps (Singapore), Eureka and Dolphin (UK).