2020 November 25 16:56

Vyborg Shipyard lays down processing trawler of KMT02.03 design

It is the second ship intended for Atlantrybflot (a company of FOR Group)



On 25 November 2020, Vyborg Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down the processing trawler of KMT02.02 design, says the shipbuilding company.

The ceremony was attended by the shipyard management, representatives of FOR Group and Atlantrybflot JSC (Kaliningrad based company of FOR Group) as well as representatives of Vyborg authorities.

Following the greetings of Vyborg Shipyard General Director Aleksandr Solovyov, Chairman of FOR Group BoD Dmitry Kozharsky and head of Vyborg District Administration Ildar Gilyazov, a ceremony of fixing the keel-laying plaque was held.

The ship particulars: LOA – about 80.40 m; BOA – 15.40 m; draft – 6.51 m; displacement – 5,563; power plant – 4.64 MW; capacity of holds – 375 cbm.

Vyborg Shipyard is currently building seven large trawlers in a variety of KMT01 and KMT02 design modifications. The contract for construction of a series numbering eight processing trawlers was signed by Vyborg Shipyard in 2016. The Barents Sea, lead ship of Project KMT01 was delivered to the customer in September 2020.

PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built about 250 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related link:

IAA PortNews’ interview with Aleksandr Solovyov, General Director of Vyborg Shipyard >>>>

Vyborg Shipyard delivers lead processing trawler of Project KMT01 to Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet>>>>

Vyborg Shipyard sends its first trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials >>>>

Vyborg Shipyard launches second serial trawler of Project KMT01 built for Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet >>>>