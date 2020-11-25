  The version for the print

    Ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole to be put into operation in 2024

    That will let Russia resume the high latitude exploration

    The Ministry of Nature plans that the North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform will be put into operation in 2024, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Minister of Nature Aleksandr Kozlov as saying at the international arctic forum “Days of the Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow”.

    “We plan that the North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform will be put into operation in 2024 that will let us resume the high latitude exploration which is a key to the study of climate changes”, said the Minister.

    According to earlier reports, Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (Saint-Petersburg based company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is preparing the North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform for launching with the ceremony scheduled for 18 December 2020. The North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform ordered by Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring is an all-season scientific-research facility able to make geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations in the Arctic Ocean. It can move in ice-covered waters without assistance of icebreakers at a speed of up to 10 knots, provide a helipad for МИ-8 АМТ (Ми-17) helicopters and serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation with ambient temperature of up to 50 Celcius degree.

