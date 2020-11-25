2020 November 25 15:04

Port of Bergen to build ultra-modern port at Ågotnes

Port of Bergen plans a new cargo port at Ågotnes, and aims to build what will become a world-leader in innovative and eco-friendly solutions. Backed by the Maritime Cleantech cluster and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Port of Bergen is in the process of applying for an EU grant of some 25 million euros in order to develop a cutting-edge cargo port at Ågotnes.

The goal is to create a hub for zero-emission distribution of goods and services.

– What prompted us to start this application process is the planned move of the cargo terminal from Dokken to Ågotnes, says Even Husby, Head of Environment at Port of Bergen. We are building a state-of-the-art goods cargo port that is ultra-modern, innovative, and eco-friendly.



This funding the EU has made available forms part of the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. It supports the Green Deal political project where the goal is to reduce emissions from the transport sector – an initiative of which green ports form an important part. Two European projects may receive funding of up to 25 million euros.



The application process is made up of several sub-projects – or so-called work packages. These cover areas such as logistics and digitalisation, business models, environmental management systems, and the supply chain in the Ågotnes region.

Deadline for the application is the 26th of January.