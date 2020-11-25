  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 25 13:56

    Admiralteiskie Verfi to launch North Pole ice-resistant platform on December 18

    The platform was ordered by Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring

    Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it is preparing the North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform for launching with the ceremony scheduled for 18 December 2020.

    The North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform is intended for round-the-year comprehensive scientific research in high latitudes of the Arctic Ocean. The North Pole ice-resistant self-propelled platform was ordered by Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring under the state programme on social and economic development of the Arctic zone. The all-season scientific-research platform with built-in equipment will be able to make geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations, move in ice-covered waters without assistance of icebreakers, provide a helipad for МИ-8 АМТ (Ми-17) helicopters and serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation with ambient temperature of up to 50 Celcius degree.

    The platform will let resume operation of drift-ice research stations in the Arctic region.

    Specifications of the ice-resistant platform: length – 83.1 m; breadth – 22.5 m; draft – 8.6 m; displacement – over 10,000 t; power propulsion unit – 4,200 kW; speed – at least 10 knots; hull strength - Arc8; fuel endurance – about 2 years; service life – at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 7,700 persons.

