2020 November 25 13:32

Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha

DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port, the leading port in the Middle East, received a container carrying an export shipment from Israel via the Ashdod Port, one of Israel’s primary cargo ports for Jafza-based Kimoha Entrepreneurs FZCO. The company purchased the shipment containing adhesive tapes from Davik, an Israeli manufacturer of pressure-sensitive self-adhesive tapes, the company said in its release.

DP World has combined the capacity and capabilities of Jebel Ali Port and Jafza to create multimodal trade and logistics hub at Jebel Ali that connects traders and owners to over 3.5 billion consumers. An integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities, Jebel Ali Port plays a vital role in the UAE economy. The flagship port is a premier gateway for over 80 weekly shipping services, connecting more than 150 ports worldwide.



DP World has implemented a comprehensive plan to put in place stringent measures to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the lives of those working at the port and free zone, while ensuring trade flow. This has helped the company to maintain a consistent flow of trade and an efficient supply chain.