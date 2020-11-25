2020 November 25 13:12

OOCL, VICT set new benchmark for highest container exchange in Australia

The OOCL Rotterdam (capable of accommodating 8,063 TEU, 323m LOA and 42.8m BEAM) on the North East Asia A3 Central Service has set a new record within the Port of Melbourne and Australia for the highest container exchange in one single call – a total of 6,516 containers equating to 11,037 TEUs, ICTSI said in its release.

The vessel called at Australia’s first fully automated container terminal, Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), on the 20th of November and completed the record exchange in 90 hours with 72.4 berth moves per hour.