2020 November 25 12:04

APM Terminals sets all-time volume records in Brazil

Despite the pandemic, APM Terminals Pecém, in Ceará, has set two consecutive records this year with a best-ever September performance of 41,000 TEUs followed by a record-breaking October result of 46,705 TEUs. For the first 10 months, the Pecém Terminal reports 309,051 TEUs, a 7.9% increase on 2019, the company said in its release.

In the south of Brazil, APM Terminals Itajaí’s volumes grew by double digits in 2020, maintaining the pattern of the last three years.

Until October, the terminal had moved more than 457,000 TEUs, up 13.4% versus 403,000 over the same period the previous year. The Terminal is forecast to beat the million mark by December. Just like “brother” terminal Pecém, Itajaí had its historically busiest month in October with 53,000 TEUs. Growth has exceeded 200% on an accumulated basis between 2017 and 2020.



The strategic location of the port within the supply chain for shipping lines and end clients is among the key drivers behind growth in the Northeast. Other factors include bigger ships with larger load capacity, a weaker Real, the economic recovery ahead of special dates including Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve events and the efficient operations offered by the terminals.

Volumes have been supported by important advances at APM Terminals Pecém which have enabled the arrival of larger ships, for example. In August, the terminal received the 330m long, 48.2m beam MSC Shuba B, the biggest ship to ever berth in the state. This giant also marked the start of the fruit harvest in Ceará.



Pecém Port also inaugurated berth 10, which increased the terminal’s operational capacity. “To see the cranes running along the tracks was a milestone for APM Terminals Pecém. At 300m long, the new berth positions Pecém among a small select group of ports in Latin America capable of receiving New Panamax vessels with draughts of up to 15.3m. The new berth also optimizes our window docking system, reducing waiting times at anchor,” says Daniel Rose, Managing Director of APM Terminals Pecém.

Reefer exports also saw a 70% jump in volumes compared to the same period a year ago, with 16,800 TEUs moved versus 9,900 the year before.



In Itajaí, frozen goods exports and a comeback in imports in the second half drove the terminals rapid growth. Of Brazil’s 10 biggest ports, APM Terminals was the only one to see imports growth up to August of this year, according to Datamar statistics

In terms of export, APM Terminals Itajaí was among four of the 10 biggest terminals that saw an increase, registering the largest growth of 21% up to August, according to Datamar.

In terms of infrastructure, Itajaí inaugurated its larger turning basin in 2020. With the new basin, the terminal can now receive ships of up to 350m with a 48m beam. On top of this, APM Terminals Itajaí invested more than 2 million euro in reach stackers in the second half of last year, improving operational capacity.