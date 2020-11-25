2020 November 25 11:33

Tallink Grupp adds additional departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route for weekends from 28 November 2020

Tallink Grupp says it will add additional departures on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for its shuttle vessel Star for Saturdays from this Saturday, 28 November 2020.

This follows the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency’s (TRAFICOM) decision last Friday, 20 November, to award the contract for securing the movement of supplies and goods between Estonia and Finland to Tallink Grupp and Viking Line.

„We are pleased that Traficom has made this favourable decision, which will enable us to add departures to this vital route and thus ensure there is enough capacity for transporting goods and supplies between Estonia and Finland,“ Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said.

„As promised in October to our cargo customers, with the Traficom support, we are now able to return the cargo transport pricing to pre-October levels,“ Nõgene added.

Tallink Grupp’s other shuttle vessel Megastar will continue to operate according to its normal schedule.

