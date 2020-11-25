2020 November 25 10:11

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Pakistan to North European, Mediterranean & North African trades

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from December 8th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports in Asia) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Pakistan ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North European, Mediterranean & North African ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From December 8th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice