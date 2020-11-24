2020 November 24 18:18

IAA PortNews to host online webinar: "Billions of Tonnes of Freight Moved on the Chinese Rivers: Should We Give It A Try?", Dec 2, 2020

The webinar guests will discuss how the experience of China in waterborne transport can be used in the Russian national project "Inland Water Transport"

The online webinar, organized by PortNews IAA in conjunction with the Marine Engineering Bureau, dubbed "Billions of Tonnes of Freight Moved on the Chinese Rivers: Should We Give It A Try?” will take place Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 GMT+3. The webinar topic is inland transport in China.

The will be held online as a panel discussion.

Gennady Egorov, Professor, D.Eng.Sc, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau, prepared his report as a basis for discussion. Leading experts of the river and marine shipping sectors were invited to join the discussion.

The main question: what can be learned from China’s experience to "restart" inland waterways. In 2019, 3.913 billion tonnes of freight were transported along the rivers of China. Freight throughput amounted to 1,630 billion tonne-km. The average mileage was 416 km. All investments in the development of water transport amounted to 61.4 billion yuan or approximately $ 9.3 billion for the year.

Today, more than 100 million tonnes of cargo are transported annually in the world only on six rivers and river canals. Of these, the first three (by volume) are the Chinese Yangtze, the Pearl River and the Grand Canal, then the Rhine, Mississippi and Mekong.

Plus short sea traffic and mixed river-sea transportation of the PRC - this is another 2.727 billion tonnes and the volume of 3,360 billion tonne-kilometers.

The event will be held with the support of the organizing committee of the International Exhibition NEVA.

Participation in the webinar on the ZOOM platform is free.