  • 2020 November 24 14:22

    Maqta Gateway and TruKKer to сollaborate on digital truck booking services through “MARGO”

    Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of Abu Dhabi Ports, and TruKKer, the region’s first and largest digital truck booking marketplace, based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), have signed an agreement to digitally transform truck logistics through Maqta Gateway’s digital logistics solution platform, MARGO,  Abu Dhabi Ports said in its release.

    The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) enables Maqta Gateway to fully integrate MARGO with TruKKer’s expansive fleet of onboarded truck drivers and trucks situated across the Middle East.

    Digitising Abu Dhabi’s land freight process will improve operational efficiencies for all customers who trade with the emirate by enabling last-mile delivery to anywhere in the emirate or the wider region.

    At the same time, Maqta Gateway will be able to provide a higher quality of service by ensuring all onboarded trucks and drivers are fully licensed and approved on a case-by-case basis in line with the highest international standards.

    Launched in 2019, MARGO is a digital marketplace for innovative logistics services including cargo clearance and delivery solutions, enabling consumers importing personal goods from anywhere around the world through Khalifa Port or Abu Dhabi International Airport to clear and have their goods delivered directly to their homes anywhere in the UAE.

    Last April, Maqta Gateway has expanded its digital logistics solution, MARGO, with the addition of a new service facilitating the booking of warehouses and storage spaces in Abu Dhabi.

    The new offering presents customers with the unique opportunity to book standard warehouses or specialised temperature controlled-storage facilities to safely store their perishable goods including food Items and medical supplies for short and medium periods of time, through simplified paper-free booking processing and remotely-managed reservations. This new service leverages the simplicity, convenience and cost effectiveness of the existing MARGO platform.

