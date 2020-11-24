2020 November 24 12:05

The Arktika icebreaker accomplishes its first task in the Northern Sea Route basin

The lead multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika (Project 22220) completed on November 24 its first task in the Port of Sabetta since entering into service. The Arktika escorted the MV Siyaniye Severa dry cargo carrier throug the Gulf of Ob, FSUE Atomflot said.



On November 23, at the entrance to the Gulf of Ob, the Rosatom’s icebreaker began escort of the MV Siyaniye Severa at the average speed of 10-12 knots.



Leonid Irlitsa, First Deputy General Director, Shipping Director, FSUE Atomflot comments: “The first mission of the nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika in the Gulf of Ob has demonstrated the efficiency of the vessel's operation on the sea channel. Excellent maneuverability and draft of the nuclear-powered ship allow it to guarantee safe icebreaker assistance at one of the busiest shipping sections of the Northern Sea Route. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the next generation icebreaker is being tested during its first working voyage. The crew can identify and eliminate mechanical defects only during the field operating condition. This is a common process that takes place during the commissioning of any vessel. The crew learns the capabilities of the icebreaker, gets used to it," Leonid Irlitsa said.

On November 14, the Project 22220 lead nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika left the Port of Murmansk. Two days later, the ship underwent additional adjustments in the Kola Bay and then the Arktika headed for the basin of ​​the Northern Sea Route to accomplish its first task since commissioning.

The nuclear-powered icebreaker will return to the Port of Murmansk in mid-December. After replenishment of ship’s stores the Arktika will continue its mission in the area of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).