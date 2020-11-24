2020 November 24 11:09

CMA CGM to launch the TURKEY MED EXPRESS 2

CMA CGM has announced the implementation of TMX 2 - TURKEY MED EXPRESS 2, the fastest ever maritime bridge between Turkey, Italy, France & Algeria, a new Short Sea Med service starting December 16th, 2020 with m/v "OPS HAMBURG" ex Gemlik.

TMX 2 features are the following:

This TURKEY > ITALY / FRANCE Express service will provide new gateway possibilities to route the cargo destined to other Western Europe locations (Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands).

This sustainable option aiming at optimizing the transportation lead-time, frequency and costs is a consistent alternative to traditional Truck flows from Turkey to Western Europe.

Intermodal network combined with shortened vessels port stay (less than 12 hours), Express Terminal Gate in / Cut off and a special container equipment fleet of 45’ Pallet Wide will foster an optimized supply chain dynamic.

Finally, this Pendulum Service will provide the fastest transit times from TURKEY / ITALY / FRANCE to ALGERIA.