  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 24 10:04

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 24

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO Gasoil) in the main world hubs) continued to rise on Nov.23:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 316.24 (+3.78)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 374.00 (+3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 440.30 (+2.72)

    Meantime, world oil indexes increased on Nov.23 on a sustained burst of optimism that the distribution of vaccines to treat Covid-19 will enable a thorough recovery in oil demand next year.

    Brent for January settlement increased by $1.10 to $46.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for January rose by $0.64 to $43.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.00 to WTI. Gasoil for December delivery added $10.750.

    Today oil indexes continue to rise as news of a third promising coronavirus vaccine candidate spurred hopes of a quicker recovery in oil demand, while U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received the go-ahead to begin his leadership transition.

    Three separate biotech companies have now announced that their vaccines are effective in preventing at least 90% of Covid-19 cases. The drug developed by latest company to announce its results, AstraZeneca, accounts for around 40% of preliminary sales of vaccines to lower and middle-income countries, and should ensure that an effective vaccine is distributed broadly across global markets. AstraZeneca said on Nov.23 its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world's fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. This follows positive trial results from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

    Optimism for 2021 still has to look through the short-term problems of demand, however. The U.S. continues to report extremely elevated levels of new infections and record numbers of people admitted to hospital with the coronavirus. States and municipalities in the U.S. continue to restrict social gatherings (Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tightening the screws on casinos in Las Vegas over the weekend). However, there are first signs from Europe that the recent wave of lockdowns is about to get relaxed. France on Nov.20 and the U.K. on Nov.23 both announced plans to relax restrictions ahead of the Christmas shopping season which has acute economic significance.

    At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to Joe Biden's incoming administration, giving his rival access to briefings and funding even as he vowed to persist with efforts to fight the election results.

    U.S. crude oil inventories likely edged lower last week, while distillate stockpiles were seen decreasing for a 10th straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Nov.23, ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

    An attack on a Saudi Arabian oil distribution center by Houthi rebels based in Yemen also gave some support to oil indexes. The news briefly triggered memories of the much more disruptive attack last year on pipeline facilities at Abqaiq. However, the substance of Monday’s incident was hardly comparable.

    The market is also focused on a week of technical meetings by OPEC and its allies to prepare the ground for next week's ministerial gathering, which is set to discuss extending oil output curbs into next year due to weak demand amid a second wave of COVID-19.

    We expect bunker prices may rise today: 4-6 USD up for IFO and 7-10 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 24

11:09 CMA CGM to launch the TURKEY MED EXPRESS 2
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Nov 24
09:46 Crude futures prices rise on vaccine hopes
09:22 Baltic Dry Index as of Nov 23
09:02 East Coast Australia JIP delivers a new interactive dashboard for LNG forecast

2020 November 23

18:24 North P&I Club pre-renewal report confirms corrective response to market challenges
18:00 RF Government is set to reorganize the structure of development institutions
17:13 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” slated for 25-26 February 2021
16:34 Damen completes Eidsvaag Opal conversion
16:28 STLC and VEB-Leasing to be consolidated into Unified Leasing Company
16:05 Aker Solutions wins maintenance and modifications contract in Brazil from Equinor
15:41 Vard secures contract for eight marine robotic vessels
15:17 RF Transport Ministry confirms its intention to introduce investment charges in seaports from 2021
14:53 Hydrographic boat of Project 19920 joins RF Navy’s Northern Fleet
14:31 Concordia Maritime CFO resigns from his position
14:09 Friendship 2020 joint exercise of the Egyptian Navy and the Russian Navy Bridge ends at the Black Sea Fleet
13:25 Ningbo Containerized Freight index rises by 19.8% in November 2020
12:34 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 13,184 pmt
12:12 The UK could increase its ambitions for renewable energy at a lower cost to consumers, new Wärtsilä analysis finds
12:02 Chinese ports container throughput down 0.03% to 217.2 million TEU from January to October 2020
11:53 Global Ports and TransContainer launch expedited delivery of pellets from Siberia to Europe via Saint Petersburg
11:11 Brodosplit lays keels for two coastal patrol vessels
10:19 HELCOM revamps its tool for tracking implementation progress
10:12 MacGregor supports China’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development
09:57 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 23
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’20 fell by 1.7%
09:25 Oil prices rise on hope for demand recovery
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 20

2020 November 22

16:23 Ørsted and NABTU sign landmark MOU for U.S. offshore wind workforce transition
15:18 Port Canaveral cruise terminal parking to feature E-PASS® contactless transaction technology
14:21 USCG Cutter Stratton returns home after crewmembers test positive for COVID
13:26 New Wallenius SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
12:18 Port NOLA's Brandy D. Christian receives 2020 C. Alvin Bertel Award
11:41 BPA announces the release of UK Ports industry magazine
10:42 Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returns to homeport from Caribbean patrol

2020 November 21

16:12 Impact assessment agency of Canada interim report an incomplete analysis omitting a number of important facts
15:49 Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways
15:18 Belfast Harbour supports launch of Maritime Belfast Trust
14:07 Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions
13:39 Armstrong Marine USA of Port Angeles, Wa. launches new identity as BRIX MARINE
12:24 Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service
11:38 Third quarter 2020 business activity strong CMA CGM Group operating performance

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021