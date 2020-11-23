2020 November 23 16:05

Aker Solutions wins maintenance and modifications contract in Brazil from Equinor

Aker Solutions won a framework agreement with Equinor to provide maintenance and modifications services at the Peregrino field, offshore Brazil, the company said in its release. The contract has a fixed period of four years and includes an option for a two-year extension.

The new contract means an expansion of the more than 40 years of cooperation in the North Sea.

Brazil is a vital market where Aker Solutions sees opportunities for several types of deliveries. The company’s strategy is to use its subsea manufacturing facilities in the country as a hub to serve both local projects and international developments.

In recent years, Aker Solutions has won several subsea contracts from Equinor, where parts of the subsea equipment are manufactured in Brazil. This includes projects such as Johan Castberg, Troll and Breidablikk in Norway.



The value of the frame agreement depends on the amount of work requested by the client. Orders will be booked as they are received. No order intake will be booked at this stage.



