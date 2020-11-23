2020 November 23 14:53

Hydrographic boat of Project 19920 joins RF Navy’s Northern Fleet

The boat joined RF Navy’s Hydrographic Service

The ceremony of raising the flag of RF Navy’s Hydrographic Service at the hydrographic boat of Project 19920, Aleksandr Makorta, was held in Severomorsk on 21 November 2020, says press center of RF Navy.

The ceremony was lead by Commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev who congratulated the crew and expressed his hope for their worthy contribution in exploration of the Arctic seas.

The ship was built by Nizhny Novgorod based Okskaya Shipyard. The boat was laid down on 31 May 2018 and launched in July 2020.

The hydrographic boat is intended for hydrographic and buoy-inspection operations in the littoral areas. It can also deliver personnel and cargo to unimproved shore. The boat has a displacement of 320 tonnnes, endurance – 10 days, cruising range – about 1,000 miles.