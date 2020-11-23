2020 November 23 14:09

Friendship 2020 joint exercise of the Egyptian Navy and the Russian Navy Bridge ends at the Black Sea Fleet

The joint exercise Bridge of Friendship 2020 between the Russian Navy and the Naval Forces (Navy) of the Arab Republic of Egypt has ended at the Black Sea Fleet.

The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian Navy and the Russian Navy in the interests of security and stability at sea, as well as to exchange experience between personnel in repelling various threats in areas of heavy navigation.

During the exercise, the main activities were carried out at sea in the maritime phase. Russian and Egyptian sailors practiced a set of joint exercises, including search and rescue of a drowning man, escorting behind trawls, repelling an attack by small-sized means of a mock enemy, organizing resupply at sea by a traverse method, as well as inspection operations against suspicious vessels.

As part of the exercise for the comprehensive protection and defence of ships, joint artillery firing were successfully carried out at the surface and air targets, as well as at floating mines of a mock enemy.

The detachment of ships of the Egyptian Navy includes the frigate Alexandria, the corvette al-Fateh and the missile boat M. Fahmi.

From the Russian side, the Black Sea Fleet forces took part in the maneuvers, including the frigate Admiral Makarov, the small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo, the patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev and the rescue tugboat Professor Nikolai Muru.

At the final summarizing conference, representatives of the joint leadership of the exercise from both sides recognized Friendship Bridge exercise as valid and successful, despite difficult hydrometeological conditions.

The Russian-Egyptian exercise Bridge of Friendship 2020 started on November 17. Tomorrow, on November 24, a detachment of ships of the Egyptian Navy leaves the port of Novorossiysk and sets a course for the Black Sea straits.