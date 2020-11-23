-
2020 November 23 12:34
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 13,184 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 307
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 16 and November 20 grew by RUB 307 and totaled RUB 13,184 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 83 to RUB 13,150 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 159 to RUB 11,484 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 623 to RUB 13,440 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price rose by RUB 700 rubles to settle at RUB 21,180 pmt.
