2020 November 23 12:34

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 13,184 pmt

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between November 16 and November 20 grew by RUB 307 and totaled RUB 13,184 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: