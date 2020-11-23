2020 November 23 12:02

Chinese ports container throughput down 0.03% to 217.2 million TEU from January to October 2020

From January to October, the Container throughput of Chinese ports remains same compared with the same month last year, the company said in its release. From January to October 2020, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 11933.8 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 217.2 million TEU, a year-on-year decrease of 0.03%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.