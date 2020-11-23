-
2020 November 23 12:02
Chinese ports container throughput down 0.03% to 217.2 million TEU from January to October 2020
From January to October, the Container throughput of Chinese ports remains same compared with the same month last year, the company said in its release. From January to October 2020, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 11933.8 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 217.2 million TEU, a year-on-year decrease of 0.03%. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.
2020 November 23
2020 November 22
2020 November 21
2020 November 20
2020 November 19
|18:25
|Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
|18:06
|Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe