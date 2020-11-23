2020 November 23 14:31

Concordia Maritime CFO resigns from his position

Concordia Maritime AB (publ) CFO Ola Helgessonhas decided to resign from his position, after six years with the Company, in order to take on new challenges, the company said in its release.

Ola Helgesson will continue in his current role during the notice period or until a successor is in place. Concordia Maritime will immediately begin the process of recruiting a new CFO.

About Concordia Maritime

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company with focus is on cost-effective and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils.