2020 November 23 10:12

MacGregor supports China’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development

The Lingshui 17-2 (LS 17-2) platform is the world’s first deepwater semi-submersible production platform with condensate storage facilities, owned and operated by CNOOC, the company said in its release.

It is a significant project in the development of China’s deepwater gas production strategy, and will be China’s first wholly owned and operated deepwater gas platform. It is expected to commence gas production in 2021.

In 2019, MacGregor was chosen to supply the on-vessel mooring systems and riser pull-in system to the LS 17-2 platform. The mooring system was successfully delivered on schedule in June, despite the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, a delivery ceremony for the riser pull-in system was held in Zhuhai, a city located on the southeastern edge of Pearl River Delta, China.

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide.