  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 23 10:19

    HELCOM revamps its tool for tracking implementation progress

    HELCOM says it has recently refreshed its HELCOM Explorer tool, an online and open-access database displaying the progress by the HELCOM countries made on the implementation of the Baltic Sea Action Plan (BSAP).

    “With the freshly revamped HELCOM Explorer, it’s now much easier to see where we currently stand on the progress we’re making on the agreed actions and measures under the BSAP,” said Susanna Kaasinen who coordinates BSAP activities at HELCOM.

    The BSAP is HELCOM’s strategic programme of actions and measures for achieving good environmental status in the Baltic Sea, addressing eutrophication, hazardous substances, maritime activities and biodiversity. 

    The BSAP contains both regional actions that are to be implemented jointly by all HELCOM Contracting Parties such as creating new HELCOM Recommendations, as well as national ones that are to be implemented at the country-level such as incorporating the provisions of a HELCOM Recommendation into relevant national legislation or guidelines.

    Updated on a regular basis, the HELCOM Explorer tool shows the implementation status of both joint and national actions. It also presents the status of selected HELCOM Recommendations as well as on related commitments made at the HELCOM Ministerial Meetings in 2010, 2013 and 2018.

    In October 2020, about 70 percent of the joint regional actions and 26 percent of the national actions from the Baltic Sea Action Plan were reported as being fully implemented by all HELCOM Contracting Parties. 63 percent of the national actions were reported as partly accomplished.

    The BSAP is due to be updated in 2021.

Другие новости по темам: HELCOM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 23

11:11 Brodosplit lays keels for two coastal patrol vessels
10:19 HELCOM revamps its tool for tracking implementation progress
10:12 MacGregor supports China’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development
09:57 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 23
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’20 fell by 1.7%
09:25 Oil prices rise on hope for demand recovery
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 20

2020 November 22

16:23 Ørsted and NABTU sign landmark MOU for U.S. offshore wind workforce transition
15:18 Port Canaveral cruise terminal parking to feature E-PASS® contactless transaction technology
14:21 USCG Cutter Stratton returns home after crewmembers test positive for COVID
13:26 New Wallenius SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
12:18 Port NOLA's Brandy D. Christian receives 2020 C. Alvin Bertel Award
11:41 BPA announces the release of UK Ports industry magazine
10:42 Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returns to homeport from Caribbean patrol

2020 November 21

16:12 Impact assessment agency of Canada interim report an incomplete analysis omitting a number of important facts
15:49 Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways
15:18 Belfast Harbour supports launch of Maritime Belfast Trust
14:07 Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions
13:39 Armstrong Marine USA of Port Angeles, Wa. launches new identity as BRIX MARINE
12:24 Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service
11:38 Third quarter 2020 business activity strong CMA CGM Group operating performance

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021
09:51 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Oil prices are recovering
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:31 New WALLENIUS SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet