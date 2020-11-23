  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 23 09:57

    MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 23

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Oil prices rose about 1% higher on Friday and posted a third consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by successful COVID-19 vaccine trials, while renewed lockdowns in several countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus capped gains.

    Brent crude futures rose 76 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $44.96 a barrel.

    The more active U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) January crude contract gained 52 cents, or 1.2% to $42.42 a barrel. The WTI contract for December, which expired on Friday, rose 41 cents, or 1%, to settle at $42.15 a barrel.

    Both benchmarks gained about 5% this week.

    Prospects for effective COVID-19 vaccines have bolstered oil markets this week. Pfizer Inc said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.

    “Despite the fact that in reality it will take time for a global vaccine campaign to be implemented, time during which oil demand will suffer, positive news are breaking daily about the vaccine deliveries,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets.

    Also boosting sentiment was hope that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers will keep crude output in check. The group, known as OPEC+, were expected to delay a planned production increase.

    Oil prices extended gains on Monday as traders eyed a recovery in crude demand thanks to successful coronavirus vaccine trials, although prices were contained by renewed lockdowns in several countries.

    Sentiment was also bolstered by hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, will keep crude output in check.

    Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $45.17 a barrel by 0436 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $42.52 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped 5% last week.

    “Positive sentiment continues to be driven by the recent good news about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines in development and the expectation that the OPEC+ meeting at the end of this month could see the group extend current cuts by 3-6 months,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at axi.

    U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended that the nation’s first COVID-19 inoculations could start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month, a top official of the government’s vaccine development effort said on Sunday.

    Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for “Operation Warp Speed”, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would likely grant approval in mid-December for distribution of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech, launching the largest inoculation campaign in U.S. history.

    OPEC+, which meets on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, is looking at options to delay by at least three months from January the tapering of their 7.7 million barrel per day (bpd) cuts by around 2 million bpd.

    But smaller Russian oil companies are still planning to pump more crude this year despite a global deal to cut production as they have little leeway in managing the output of start-up fields, a group representing the producers said on Friday.

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in 10 weeks even as producers return to the wellpad with crude prices mostly trading over $40 a barrel since mid June.

    Oil Future close 20th November

    Brent crude:           $ 44.96 (+0.76) /brl       FM delivery Jan (FM=Front Month)
    Light crude (WTI):  $ 42.42 (+0.68) /brl       FM delivery Jan
    Gasoil ARA;            $ 359.50 (+1.75) /mton  FM delivery Dec
    NY Harbor Ulsd:      $ 396.00 (+4.80) /mton  FM delivery Dec  

    Oil Futures trading at GMT 07.06; Brent: $+0.27, WTI: $+0.16.

    Fuel oil prices are expected to increase by 5 USD/MTON today (Fuel oil, means 380 HS and VLSFO together). We also expect for MGO an increase of 2 USD/MTON and for NY Harbor ULSD an increase of 5 USD/MTON today. All prices are based on Oil Future close on Friday evening.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 23

11:11 Brodosplit lays keels for two coastal patrol vessels
10:19 HELCOM revamps its tool for tracking implementation progress
10:12 MacGregor supports China’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development
09:57 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 23
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’20 fell by 1.7%
09:25 Oil prices rise on hope for demand recovery
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 20

2020 November 22

16:23 Ørsted and NABTU sign landmark MOU for U.S. offshore wind workforce transition
15:18 Port Canaveral cruise terminal parking to feature E-PASS® contactless transaction technology
14:21 USCG Cutter Stratton returns home after crewmembers test positive for COVID
13:26 New Wallenius SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
12:18 Port NOLA's Brandy D. Christian receives 2020 C. Alvin Bertel Award
11:41 BPA announces the release of UK Ports industry magazine
10:42 Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returns to homeport from Caribbean patrol

2020 November 21

16:12 Impact assessment agency of Canada interim report an incomplete analysis omitting a number of important facts
15:49 Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways
15:18 Belfast Harbour supports launch of Maritime Belfast Trust
14:07 Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions
13:39 Armstrong Marine USA of Port Angeles, Wa. launches new identity as BRIX MARINE
12:24 Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service
11:38 Third quarter 2020 business activity strong CMA CGM Group operating performance

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021
09:51 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Oil prices are recovering
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:31 New WALLENIUS SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet