2020 November 23 09:41

Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’20 fell by 1.7%

In January-October 2020, port Shanghai (China) handled 35.86 million tonnes of cargo, down 1.7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in October exceeded 4.2 million TEUs.



In 2019, the port of Shanghai handled 538.31 million tonnes.