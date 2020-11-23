2020 November 23 09:25

Oil prices rise on hope for demand recovery

Oil prices rose by 0.21-0.42%

As of November 23 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 0.42% to $45.26 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.21% to $42.51 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.