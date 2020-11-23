  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 23 09:25

    Oil prices rise on hope for demand recovery

    Oil prices rose by 0.21-0.42%

    As of November 23 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery rose by 0.42% to $45.26 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.21% to $42.51 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 November 23

11:11 Brodosplit lays keels for two coastal patrol vessels
10:19 HELCOM revamps its tool for tracking implementation progress
10:12 MacGregor supports China’s Lingshui 17-2 gas field development
09:57 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 23
09:41 Container throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 10M’20 fell by 1.7%
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of November 20

2020 November 22

16:23 Ørsted and NABTU sign landmark MOU for U.S. offshore wind workforce transition
15:18 Port Canaveral cruise terminal parking to feature E-PASS® contactless transaction technology
14:21 USCG Cutter Stratton returns home after crewmembers test positive for COVID
13:26 New Wallenius SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
12:18 Port NOLA's Brandy D. Christian receives 2020 C. Alvin Bertel Award
11:41 BPA announces the release of UK Ports industry magazine
10:42 Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returns to homeport from Caribbean patrol

2020 November 21

16:12 Impact assessment agency of Canada interim report an incomplete analysis omitting a number of important facts
15:49 Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways
15:18 Belfast Harbour supports launch of Maritime Belfast Trust
14:07 Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions
13:39 Armstrong Marine USA of Port Angeles, Wa. launches new identity as BRIX MARINE
12:24 Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service
11:38 Third quarter 2020 business activity strong CMA CGM Group operating performance

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021
09:51 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Oil prices are recovering
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:31 New WALLENIUS SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet