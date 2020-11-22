2020 November 22 15:18

Port Canaveral cruise terminal parking to feature E-PASS® contactless transaction technology

The Canaveral Port Authority (CPA) and the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) have executed an “Interlocal Agreement for Electronic Parking Fee Collection” to implement the E-PASS automated system at the Port that will enable customers to use contactless payment for parking at Port Canaveral-owned parking facilities with an E-PASS prepaid account. The CPA Board of Commissioners voted to unanimously approve the agreement at its October 28, 2020 regular meeting followed by the unanimous approval by the CFX Board at its November 12, 2020 meeting.



The CFX-CPA interlocal agreement provides the Port with the option to implement the E-PASS automated payment program at all of the Port’s cruise terminal parking garages. The Port will unveil the electronic system at its new Cruise Terminal 3 garage and has plans to implement the technology at its five other cruise terminal garages.



“The convenience of the E-PASS system aligns with our goal of moving to contactless payment transactions throughout the Port,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “This program takes us one step closer by offering our guests another option while advancing our efforts to improve the Port’s operations with proven technologies that provide greater efficiencies and cost savings.”



CFX has offered a similar automated payment program for E-PASS customers at Orlando International Airport (OIA) parking facilities since November 2003. E-PASS customers paying for parking at OIA experience significantly reduced wait times when exiting the parking garages, especially during peak hours.



“We are excited to expand the convenience of automated payment to the thousands of E-PASS customers who also use Port Canaveral facilities for cruise parking,” said CFX Executive Director Laura Kelley. “The partnership agreement with the Port, located in Brevard County, is the newest example of CFX’s commitment to delivering mobility solutions to our five county-region, while simultaneously expanding the benefits of E-PASS.”