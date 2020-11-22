  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 22 13:26

    New Wallenius SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal

    Starting in January 2021, mv Fionia Sea and mv Jutlandia Sea will call on the PSA Zeebrugge terminal in a second weekly WALLENIUS SOL service from Finland and Sweden to the port of Zeebrugge.  

    The sister vessels, with a capacity of 3,300 lane metres for roll-on/roll-off cargo and 300 TEU (containers), will be sailing the following rotation: Kemi-Oulu-Husum-Zeebrugge-Antwerp-Vaasa. The route of the existing service is Kemi-Oulu-Pietarsaari-Lübeck-Zeebrugge-Tilbury-Zeebrugge.   

    The PSA Zeebrugge terminal expects an extra volume of 200,000 tonnes of paper reels. These paper reels will be stuffed into containers for further transport, a process which will require approximately 30 extra port workers at the terminal.

    Tom Hautekiet, CEO Port of Zeebrugge: “The second service of Wallenius SOL in Zeebrugge strenghtens our Scandinavian offer. Especially the connection with the port of Husum, on the east coast of Sweden (Gulf of Bothnia), a port and a region which is not part of today’s sailing destinations in Zeebrugge, allows us to serve new clients.”

    Wallenius SOL will be adding additional capacity when 2 new RoRo vessels enter service at the end of 2021. They are currently being built in China. The vessels will each offer 5,600 lane metres and a capacity of up to 800 TEU. They will be fuelled by LNG and enable Wallenius SOL to handle larger volumes while reducing the environmental and climate impact.

2020 November 22

14:21 USCG Cutter Stratton returns home after crewmembers test positive for COVID
12:18 Port NOLA's Brandy D. Christian receives 2020 C. Alvin Bertel Award
11:41 BPA announces the release of UK Ports industry magazine
10:42 Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returns to homeport from Caribbean patrol

2020 November 21

16:12 Impact assessment agency of Canada interim report an incomplete analysis omitting a number of important facts
15:49 Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways
15:18 Belfast Harbour supports launch of Maritime Belfast Trust
14:07 Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions
13:39 Armstrong Marine USA of Port Angeles, Wa. launches new identity as BRIX MARINE
12:24 Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service
11:38 Third quarter 2020 business activity strong CMA CGM Group operating performance

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021
09:51 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Oil prices are recovering
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet
12:31 The Port of Los Angeles processes 980,729 TEUs in October 2020
12:30 Bunker market sees no considerable change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
11:49 Volvo Penta expands product range with new features and benefits for marine commercial professionals
11:31 Navigation season closed in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW
11:03 DNV GL launches industry-first recommended practice on quality assurance of oil and gas industry’s digital twins
10:55 FESCO purchased new high cube refrigerated containers
10:49 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes the overhaul of the “Babək” vessel
10:32 At least 900 new ships needed for Russia’s inland water transport by 2030