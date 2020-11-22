2020 November 22 13:26

New Wallenius SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal

Starting in January 2021, mv Fionia Sea and mv Jutlandia Sea will call on the PSA Zeebrugge terminal in a second weekly WALLENIUS SOL service from Finland and Sweden to the port of Zeebrugge.



The sister vessels, with a capacity of 3,300 lane metres for roll-on/roll-off cargo and 300 TEU (containers), will be sailing the following rotation: Kemi-Oulu-Husum-Zeebrugge-Antwerp-Vaasa. The route of the existing service is Kemi-Oulu-Pietarsaari-Lübeck-Zeebrugge-Tilbury-Zeebrugge.



The PSA Zeebrugge terminal expects an extra volume of 200,000 tonnes of paper reels. These paper reels will be stuffed into containers for further transport, a process which will require approximately 30 extra port workers at the terminal.



Tom Hautekiet, CEO Port of Zeebrugge: “The second service of Wallenius SOL in Zeebrugge strenghtens our Scandinavian offer. Especially the connection with the port of Husum, on the east coast of Sweden (Gulf of Bothnia), a port and a region which is not part of today’s sailing destinations in Zeebrugge, allows us to serve new clients.”



Wallenius SOL will be adding additional capacity when 2 new RoRo vessels enter service at the end of 2021. They are currently being built in China. The vessels will each offer 5,600 lane metres and a capacity of up to 800 TEU. They will be fuelled by LNG and enable Wallenius SOL to handle larger volumes while reducing the environmental and climate impact.