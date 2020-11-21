2020 November 21 15:49

Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways

Cummins announced the new X15 Stage V solution for vessels operating on European inland waterways. Launching in 2021, the Stage V certified product offers a power range from 500 to 600 hp (373 to 447 kW) for key applications including bow thrusters and main propulsion.



Cedric Merveillaud, Cummins Director of Marine Sales Europe explains, “Cummins’ X15 Stage V solution is an integrated engine and aftertreatment package designed and developed in-house. This delivers the optimum balance of performance and efficiency adhering to the latest emissions standards.”



In addition to the ease of install, Cummins’ X15 Stage V offering provides significant cost savings for operators thanks to the pre-engineered solution. Customers will benefit from the completely integrated package that is covered by Cummins warranty and supported by a robust dealer network in Europe.



Cummins X15 engine is proven in a range of industrial applications with high power density. Its strong transient response across the rev range is enabled by the Holset VGT™ turbocharger. Cummins XPI fuel system delivers a precise quantity of fuel at ultra-high pressures. With robust electronic engine controls, it enables flexibility in injection timing to maximize fuel economy and performance while minimizing exhaust emissions.



Stage V is the most stringent emissions regulation in Europe. Oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions are set at the extremely low level of 0.4 g/kW-hr, requiring the use of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) aftertreatment. Particulate Matter (PM) emissions are limited to just 0.015 g/kW-hr, and with the addition of a new particulate number (PN) count it effectively 99.9 percent of all PM is eliminated. A Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is required to achieve this near-zero level. Cummins’ exhaust aftertreatment system includes DOC (diesel oxidation catalyst), DPF and SCR technology in a two-piece unit, designed to fit easily into the engine compartment, with good service access.



“Cummins Stage V engine technology paired with our expertise in the inland waterway market enables us to provide a solution that meets the needs of operators with a reliable, dependable product that complies with the latest low emission standard,” added Cedric Merveillaud.



