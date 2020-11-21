  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 21 14:07

    Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions

    Dominating 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has required businesses to find new solutions to continue their services. When Survival Systems International, Inc. (SSI) experts needed to attend site, this was not possible because of the travel restrictions. RINA provided a solution by supplying SSI with a Kiber helmet, a fully integrated, wearable hardware and software solution for remote assistance.

    SSI is an innovative lifeboat manufacturing company providing offshore operators with equipment, instruction, experience, and knowledge to achieve a safe evacuation when an emergency occurs on an offshore installation. The challenge they faced was how to get their experts from SSI in Singapore and America to China to carry out hook repairs on one of its vessels. With travel restrictions in place, the Kiber helmet supplied by RINA was used to enable a local field technician to carry out repairs under close professional supervision by experts in the USA and Singapore. Local support was given in China by a RINA surveyor to help with ensuring the helmet was used correctly and efficiently. RINA further supported SSI with the creation of workflows for this remote repair capability.

    The Kiber helmet comprises a headset equipped with a video camera, viewer, headphones, and microphone. The operator can receive realtime advice and instructions from one or more remote experts as well as having documents and text displayed directly on the viewer. RINA promote this technology as a way of not only addressing current challenges with travel, but also to increase the speed at which services can be provided.

    Mario Moretti, Asia Marine Senior Director at RINA, said: “We have placed a lot of focus on digitalization and being able to offer remote surveys. The helmet means there is no compromise on the quality or expertise available, just without the need to travel or even, in some cases, for vessels to return to port.”

    Mark Beatty, President of SSI, said: “These are challenging times, and this was the first time SSI had worked with the remote survey helmet supplied by RINA. It enabled us to easily communicate and supervise the works from our California and Singapore offices, ensuring a high quality and successful outcome.”

    Through the use of the helmet, the local field technician in China received both audio and video support via a secure, reliable network connection, enabling them to carry out the repair even though they did not have the necessary expertise themselves.

    Beatty concluded: "COVID-19 has changed how all business has been conducted around the world and we firmly believe our collaboration with RINA has helped us not only adapt to these challenging times but position us well for the future."

    Survival Systems International has a global network of owned and operated service bases for the purpose of multi brand lifeboat inspection, lifeboat maintenance and lifeboat repair. Keeping Lifeboats Operational, Safe and Compliant for 50+ years with over 2000 lives evacuated safely back home, Our specialised range of lifeboat products and lifeboat services represent quality and safety to users in the event of emergency, and proactive maintenance agreements ensure operability, enhanced safety and cost savings.

    RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2019 of 476 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.

Другие новости по темам: RINA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 21

16:12 Impact assessment agency of Canada interim report an incomplete analysis omitting a number of important facts
15:49 Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways
15:18 Belfast Harbour supports launch of Maritime Belfast Trust
14:07 Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions
13:39 Armstrong Marine USA of Port Angeles, Wa. launches new identity as BRIX MARINE
12:24 Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service
11:38 Third quarter 2020 business activity strong CMA CGM Group operating performance

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021
09:51 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Oil prices are recovering
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:31 New WALLENIUS SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet
12:31 The Port of Los Angeles processes 980,729 TEUs in October 2020
12:30 Bunker market sees no considerable change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
11:49 Volvo Penta expands product range with new features and benefits for marine commercial professionals
11:31 Navigation season closed in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW
11:03 DNV GL launches industry-first recommended practice on quality assurance of oil and gas industry’s digital twins
10:55 FESCO purchased new high cube refrigerated containers
10:49 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes the overhaul of the “Babək” vessel
10:32 At least 900 new ships needed for Russia’s inland water transport by 2030
10:09 Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW to grow 1.7 times by 2030
09:48 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 19
09:27 Oil prices decrease amid the demand concerns
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18

2020 November 18

18:34 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan