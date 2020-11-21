2020 November 21 12:24

Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service

The Los Angeles Pilot Service ordered two customized 56′ Camarc Design pilot boats (P/B) built by Vigor Industrial at their Vancouver, WA facility, located on the northern side of the Columbia River. The LA Pilot Service took delivery of the P/B Angels Pilot and Angels Navigator at Vigor’s shipyard on Swan Island in Portland, Oregon in early October.



Mackay Marine was hand-selected by Vigor to be their marine electronics integration expert for both vessels providing high-end Furuno navigation systems such as their NavNet TZtouch2 Multi-Function Displays (MFD), with ancillary navaids including GPS, AIS, and Loudhailer. Mackay was also the provider for the boats’ FLIR Thermal Camera, Icom VHF radios, ACR EPIRB, and Wilson weBoost Cell Phone Booster System.



Camarc pilot boats are highly sought after around the world and are known for their quality performance and design features. Camarc designs are optimized to function in the most extreme climates in the world. Their pilot boats are used throughout Europe, Australia, the Middle East as well as North and South America delivering the same consistent performance as larger boats designed for the mid-sized market.



The pilot boats feature a twin-chine heavy weather hull form for excellent seakeeping. This design accommodates multiple heavy fender systems that allows for safer pilot transfers during extreme conditions.



About Mackay | Mackay Communications, Inc. (dba Mackay Marine) sells, installs, and services communication and navigation equipment on board vessels of all class and size. Mackay, in business for over 135 years, has 3,000+ customers spread over every continent, annually conducts 17,000+ service calls, employs 325 seasoned professionals, with locations in more than 43 major ports. Mackay World Service coordinates service, installation, and inspections 24/7 for all ports, worldwide.



About Vigor | Vigor is a values-driven, diversified industrial business operating in seven locations with approximately 2,300 people in Oregon, Washington and Alaska. We repair and build ships for government and commercial customers and are experts in complex fabrication for a diverse set of industries. Explore the links below to learn more about our work. Built around a collection of powerful, unique assets and differentiated capabilities, Vigor excels at specialized shipbuilding, ship repair and handling important, complex projects in support of energy generation, our nation’s infrastructure and national defense.



About Los Angeles Pilot Service | Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Pilot Service is a team of nearly 30 dedicated professionals including pilots, dispatchers, boat captains, and deck hands. Their mission is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient vessel transit for Port of Los Angeles customers. In any given year, the Service works around-the-clock piloting roughly 3,600 arriving and departing vessels. The Los Angeles Pilot Service is the only piloting organization in the nation staffed solely by government employees. After a rigorous two-year training program, each pilot continues their education by attending ship simulator training every two years as well as manned-model ship-handling courses in Grenoble, France every four years. Over the past decade, these highly trained professionals have safely completed more than 45,000 vessel movements within Los Angeles Harbor.