  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 21 12:24

    Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service

    The Los Angeles Pilot Service ordered two customized 56′ Camarc Design pilot boats (P/B) built by Vigor Industrial at their Vancouver, WA facility, located on the northern side of the Columbia River. The LA Pilot Service took delivery of the P/B Angels Pilot and Angels Navigator at Vigor’s shipyard on Swan Island in Portland, Oregon in early October.

    Mackay Marine was hand-selected by Vigor to be their marine electronics integration expert for both vessels providing high-end Furuno navigation systems such as their NavNet TZtouch2 Multi-Function Displays (MFD), with ancillary navaids including GPS, AIS, and Loudhailer. Mackay was also the provider for the boats’ FLIR Thermal Camera, Icom VHF radios, ACR EPIRB, and Wilson weBoost Cell Phone Booster System.

    Camarc pilot boats are highly sought after around the world and are known for their quality performance and design features. Camarc designs are optimized to function in the most extreme climates in the world. Their pilot boats are used throughout Europe, Australia, the Middle East as well as North and South America delivering the same consistent performance as larger boats designed for the mid-sized market.

    The pilot boats feature a twin-chine heavy weather hull form for excellent seakeeping. This design accommodates multiple heavy fender systems that allows for safer pilot transfers during extreme conditions.

    About Mackay | Mackay Communications, Inc. (dba Mackay Marine) sells, installs, and services communication and navigation equipment on board vessels of all class and size. Mackay, in business for over 135 years, has 3,000+ customers spread over every continent, annually conducts 17,000+ service calls, employs 325 seasoned professionals, with locations in more than 43 major ports. Mackay World Service coordinates service, installation, and inspections 24/7 for all ports, worldwide.

    About Vigor | Vigor is a values-driven, diversified industrial business operating in seven locations with approximately 2,300 people in Oregon, Washington and Alaska. We repair and build ships for government and commercial customers and are experts in complex fabrication for a diverse set of industries. Explore the links below to learn more about our work. Built around a collection of powerful, unique assets and differentiated capabilities, Vigor excels at specialized shipbuilding, ship repair and handling important, complex projects in support of energy generation, our nation’s infrastructure and national defense.

    About Los Angeles Pilot Service | Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Pilot Service is a team of nearly 30 dedicated professionals including pilots, dispatchers, boat captains, and deck hands. Their mission is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient vessel transit for Port of Los Angeles customers. In any given year, the Service works around-the-clock piloting roughly 3,600 arriving and departing vessels. The Los Angeles Pilot Service is the only piloting organization in the nation staffed solely by government employees. After a rigorous two-year training program, each pilot continues their education by attending ship simulator training every two years as well as manned-model ship-handling courses in Grenoble, France every four years. Over the past decade, these highly trained professionals have safely completed more than 45,000 vessel movements within Los Angeles Harbor.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 November 21

16:12 Impact assessment agency of Canada interim report an incomplete analysis omitting a number of important facts
15:49 Cummins introduces X15 Stage V solution for European inland waterways
15:18 Belfast Harbour supports launch of Maritime Belfast Trust
14:07 Remote repair helmet overcomes pandemic restrictions
13:39 Armstrong Marine USA of Port Angeles, Wa. launches new identity as BRIX MARINE
12:24 Mackay provides electronics package for two Vigor-built pilot boats commissioned by Los Angeles Pilot Service
11:38 Third quarter 2020 business activity strong CMA CGM Group operating performance

2020 November 20

18:00 CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service
17:49 Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format
17:05 Australia to end crew contract extensions
16:52 Port of Algeciras was awarded the ESPO Award 2020
16:33 FSUE "Rosmorport" takes part in International Forum "Transport of Russia"
16:05 MOL's new app boosts efficiency with real-time processing of ship operational data
15:40 Novotrans ensured 100-pct loading of Baltiysk ferry on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
15:08 ABP invests around £2 million in new lock gates in Ipswich
14:22 PD Ports unveils plans for River Tees Digital Platform
14:05 Rosterminalugol handled over 23.4 million tonnes year-to-date, up 8% YoY
13:44 Tallink receives Finnish Government guarantee for additional loan
13:21 Golar and Black & Veatch announce collaboration in floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and other emerging technologies
13:03 Zvezda starts cutting steel for lead LNG tanker of new ARC 7 class series
12:10 The “ECO Valencia” arrives to València
11:37 Maersk works with the Long Beach Harbor Trucking Association
10:55 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 20
10:46 Wärtsilä 14 EU Stage V compliant engines selected for Swiss Inland ferries
10:44 Sovcomflot expects revival of global trade in 2021
09:51 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Oil prices are recovering
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of November 19

2020 November 19

18:25 Klaveness Combination Carriers posts Q3 2020 results
18:06 Lloyd’s Register appointed Commercial Manager for North Europe
17:47 Cargo and passenger ship Admiral Nevelskoy leaves for sea trials
17:26 Petredec Holdings signs contract for the construction of 3+3 × 93,000 cbm LPG carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard in China
17:05 Port of San Diego moves forward with microgrid installation
16:51 EPA honors Crowley Trucking as 2020 SmartWay High Performer
16:41 Havyard establishes company for hydrogen power for ships
16:31 New WALLENIUS SOL service delivers 200,000 extra tonnes of paper reels to PSA Zeebrugge terminal
16:28 Gazprom Neft 9M 2020 net profit reaches RUB36.2 billion
15:59 Severnaya Verf lays down processing trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:40 PETRONAS calls for stronger regional collaboration to support global energy transition
15:14 Höegh LNG enters into a binding commitment to supply FSRU to H-Energy in India
14:55 “Star Breeze” delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
14:24 Gasum signs a new agreement with Equinor
14:00 Cargill to invest up to RUB 1.5 billion in its terminal complex in Rostov-on-Don
13:22 Alfa Laval launches marine system for reduction of greenhouse gases
13:12 Port of Oakland imports jump 10.4 percent in October 2020
12:58 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company expands its handling equipment fleet
12:31 The Port of Los Angeles processes 980,729 TEUs in October 2020
12:30 Bunker market sees no considerable change of prices in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
11:49 Volvo Penta expands product range with new features and benefits for marine commercial professionals
11:31 Navigation season closed in Moscow Basin of Russia’s IWW
11:03 DNV GL launches industry-first recommended practice on quality assurance of oil and gas industry’s digital twins
10:55 FESCO purchased new high cube refrigerated containers
10:49 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes the overhaul of the “Babək” vessel
10:32 At least 900 new ships needed for Russia’s inland water transport by 2030
10:09 Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW to grow 1.7 times by 2030
09:48 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Nov 19
09:27 Oil prices decrease amid the demand concerns
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18

2020 November 18

18:34 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland to Middle East Gulf, Red Sea, India & Pakistan