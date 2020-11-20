  The version for the print

    CMA CGM to launch the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service

    CMA CGM has announced the launch of the FLAMINGO EXPRESS service.

    FLAMINGO EXPRESS features are the following:
     Weekly direct service from/to Miami, the Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Saint Martin and Haiti with competitive transit time from South Florida
     Vessels 100% operated by CMA CGM
     Weekly service linking the Virgin Islands and Bahamas to/from the Caribbean, Asia, Europe & North America
     New direct service from Haiti to Miami with competitive transit time for refrigerated and garments exports
     New direct service from Miami to the Bahamas, Virgin Islands & Saint Martin with fast transit time, suitable for refrigerated exports
     Using Kingston as a hub for full coverage (Caribbean, Asia, Europe & North America)
     First SB sailing: m/v "REGULA" ETD Miami, USA on December 10th, 2020
     First NB sailing: m/v "REGULA" ETD Lafito, Haiti on December 21st, 2020

