2020 November 20 17:49

Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting held in a virtual format

For the first time, representatives of the eight Arctic States and six Indigenous Permanent Participant organizations, as well as the Arctic Council’s six Working Groups and over thirty Observers, met virtually for a Senior Arctic Officials’ (SAO) plenary meeting, gathering over 170 delegates online. The three-day meeting covered a wide spectrum of topics contributing to Iceland’s overarching Chairmanship ambition, where sustainable development is the guiding theme.

Among the points on the agenda of the first ever virtual Senior Arctic Officials’ plenary meeting were climate and green energy solutions, marine cooperation, youth engagement, incoming Russian Chairmanship, Covid-19 in the Arctic, marine litter and plastic pollution.